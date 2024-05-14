Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 119.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 205,667 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $29,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Shopify by 78.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after buying an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $68,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 6,637.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth about $49,113,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.03. 20,304,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,314,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.09. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.