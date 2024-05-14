Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $22,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 395,446 shares of company stock worth $45,156,253. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.81. 13,869,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,832,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $130.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average is $92.22. The stock has a market cap of $138.21 billion, a PE ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

