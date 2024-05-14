Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,445,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Equitable makes up about 2.6% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.61% of Equitable worth $181,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Equitable by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $247,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,631.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $247,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,631.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,380 shares of company stock worth $11,518,571. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EQH

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,483,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,547. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.24%.

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.