Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,246 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Builders FirstSource worth $20,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, hitting $169.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,656. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.07 and its 200-day moving average is $171.24.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.