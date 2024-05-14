Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,914 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of MercadoLibre worth $53,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 209.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13.5% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 27.0% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,917,000 after purchasing an additional 22,554 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,820.38.

MELI traded up $6.57 on Tuesday, reaching $1,683.91. The company had a trading volume of 323,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,151. The company has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,510.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1,563.34. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

