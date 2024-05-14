Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,462 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $14,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,096 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,744,000 after purchasing an additional 181,594 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.41. 634,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.87 and a 52-week high of $276.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.05 and its 200-day moving average is $245.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.20.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

