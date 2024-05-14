Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 151,454 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 151,454 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $16,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 8,090.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $345,078.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,322 shares of company stock valued at $837,050 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Qorvo

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.05. 922,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,176. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $121.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.