Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,095 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,543,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 1.8% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Enbridge worth $128,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,578,000 after purchasing an additional 815,850 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 229,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 102,850 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE ENB traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.99. 11,443,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,937,641. The firm has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $38.73.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.07%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

