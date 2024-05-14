Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,431 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,128 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,927 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,291 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $74,782,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST traded up $2.75 on Tuesday, reaching $777.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,771. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $476.75 and a one year high of $789.48. The company has a market capitalization of $345.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $733.30 and a 200-day moving average of $682.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $601.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $810.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $695.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

