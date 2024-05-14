United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNL) Shares Down 0.2%

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.09. 21,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 76,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000.

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNL) is an exchange-traded security company. The Company’s investment objective is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of the Benchmark Futures Contracts, less UNL’s expenses.

