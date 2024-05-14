UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

UNH has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.05.

UNH stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $511.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $482.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.60. The stock has a market cap of $470.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.55. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 18,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 54,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,488,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

