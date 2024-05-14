Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

VO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $245.22. 489,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,681. The company has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

