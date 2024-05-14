Wade G W & Inc. Has $34.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,663 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $34,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWB traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $287.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.26 and a 200-day moving average of $267.57. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

