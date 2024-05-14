Wanchain One Day Volume Tops $1.49 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $45.50 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00051259 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00019133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008321 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,955,590 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

