Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Buys 5,257 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,302,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,708,000 after buying an additional 90,116 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,276,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.89. 1,298,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,018. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.80.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.