Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Buys Shares of 1,437 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.36. 2,600,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,845,515. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $122.34 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $153.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

