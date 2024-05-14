Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Starbucks by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.63. 10,936,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,060,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.01. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

