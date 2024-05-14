Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Sells 37 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC reduced its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores comprises approximately 0.4% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.76. 401,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,048. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.89. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.50 and a 52-week high of $344.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.31.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.63.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

