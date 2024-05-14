Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Meta Platforms (META)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META):

5/2/2024 – Meta Platforms is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $555.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Meta Platforms had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/25/2024 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $550.00 to $525.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $550.00 to $520.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Meta Platforms had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $545.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $600.00.

4/25/2024 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $535.00 to $480.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $600.00 to $570.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $590.00 to $565.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $570.00 to $480.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $585.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $530.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $590.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $550.00 to $535.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $590.00 to $530.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $520.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $540.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $610.00 to $575.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $500.00 to $510.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $610.00 to $575.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $585.00 to $540.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $555.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $520.00 to $562.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $575.00 to $555.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Meta Platforms had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Meta Platforms had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

4/18/2024 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $535.00 to $590.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $580.00 to $610.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $525.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $530.00 to $610.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $527.00 to $588.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $500.00 to $555.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $525.00 to $590.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $525.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $525.00 to $585.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $550.00 to $585.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $609.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2024 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $536.00 to $609.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2024 – Meta Platforms had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $471.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,468,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,927,830. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.55. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.33 and a 52-week high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.93, for a total transaction of $218,505.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,186.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,794,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,092,501 shares of company stock worth $535,778,532 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,180,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,891,055,000 after buying an additional 831,047 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,054,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,469,906,000 after buying an additional 927,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,277,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,890,950,000 after buying an additional 1,184,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,738,470 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,296,383,000 after buying an additional 1,083,719 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

