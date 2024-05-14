Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/26/2024 – Check Point Software Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2024 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $165.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2024 – Check Point Software Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 4/26/2024 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/10/2024 – Check Point Software Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/27/2024 – Check Point Software Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/18/2024 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $180.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance
CHKP traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $148.91. 1,175,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,361. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.21 and a twelve month high of $168.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.43.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
