Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

4/26/2024 – Check Point Software Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $165.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Check Point Software Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/26/2024 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Check Point Software Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Check Point Software Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2024 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $180.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CHKP traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $148.91. 1,175,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,361. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.21 and a twelve month high of $168.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.43.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

