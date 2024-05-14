WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Shares Down 0.5%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.45 and last traded at $29.56. Approximately 27,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 105,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98. The company has a market cap of $402.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXSE. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 591.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 326,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 279,128 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,732,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 26.4% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 75,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

