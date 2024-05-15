1,115 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HD traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $340.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,852,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,266. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a market cap of $337.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.