161,497 Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Bought by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 161,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Western Alliance Bancorporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,022,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,724,000 after acquiring an additional 74,824 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,293,000 after acquiring an additional 125,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,339,000 after acquiring an additional 824,636 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,725,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,510,000 after buying an additional 876,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,068,000 after buying an additional 389,327 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:WAL traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,452. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $70.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.