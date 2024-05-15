18,492 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Bought by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. owned about 0.23% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSSC. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GSSC stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,656. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average of $61.27. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $51.71 and a 12-month high of $65.84. The stock has a market cap of $510.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

