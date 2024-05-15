8,660 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.28. 326,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,231. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

