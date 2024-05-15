AAF Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,937 Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

AAF Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 0.5% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,033,000 after buying an additional 3,756,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,072,000 after buying an additional 2,052,967 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,225,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,004,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after buying an additional 686,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainwater Charitable Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,762,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,301. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.18.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

