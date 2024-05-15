AAF Wealth Management LLC Has $460,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

AAF Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.76. 1,121,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,363. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

