AAF Wealth Management LLC Invests $211,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

AAF Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in PPL by 35.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in PPL by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 66,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,485,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,140. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Mizuho raised their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

