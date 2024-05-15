Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,933.65% and a negative return on equity of 44.52%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

Absci Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ABSI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.82. 588,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,375. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $545.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.39. Absci has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Absci from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 222,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,253,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,139,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

