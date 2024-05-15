Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) COO Brian S. Olschan Sells 7,800 Shares

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $314,574.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,683.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Acme United Stock Performance

Acme United stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,808. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.35. Acme United Co. has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $146.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $44.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Acme United had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acme United Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Acme United Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Acme United’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

ACU has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Acme United from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Acme United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Acme United by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acme United by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acme United by 21.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

