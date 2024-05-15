Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading 1.4% Higher

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $483.23 and last traded at $482.85. Approximately 759,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,367,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $475.95.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC cut their target price on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

The company has a market cap of $217.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $498.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 104.6% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 243,700 shares of the software company’s stock worth $122,971,000 after acquiring an additional 124,572 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.7% in the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 51,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 379,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $191,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceeto Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

