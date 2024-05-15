Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.18% and a negative net margin of 257.56%. The business had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.
Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance
Akoustis Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 829,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.66.
