Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.18% and a negative net margin of 257.56%. The business had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

Akoustis Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 829,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.66.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

