Algorand (ALGO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $64.51 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $64.51 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00052719 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00018758 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00008336 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,154,243,574 coins. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

