Allegheny & Western Railway Co. (OTC:AWRY) Announces Dividend of $3.00

Allegheny & Western Railway Co. (OTC:AWRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Allegheny & Western Railway Price Performance
Shares of Allegheny & Western Railway stock remained flat at $84.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.50. Allegheny & Western Railway has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $84.50.
