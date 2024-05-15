American Express (NYSE:AXP) is Ceera Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ceera Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. American Express comprises 2.8% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE AXP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.68. 2,013,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,801. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $243.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.52. The firm has a market cap of $173.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

