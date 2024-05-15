Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Arbor Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Arbor Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 104.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.2%.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ABR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.92. 848,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,746,241. The company has a quick ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.96. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arbor Realty Trust

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.