ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Bought by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the quarter. ArcBest comprises approximately 1.3% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.39% of ArcBest worth $11,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCB. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 385.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 10.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,445,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ArcBest by 31.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.83. The stock had a trading volume of 234,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,590. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $82.18 and a 1 year high of $153.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.13 and its 200-day moving average is $127.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ArcBest from $164.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.69.

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $283,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

