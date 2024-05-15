Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Hits New 1-Year High at $89.44

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.44 and last traded at $89.24, with a volume of 156630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcosa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACA

Arcosa Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.60.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

Institutional Trading of Arcosa

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.