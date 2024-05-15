Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $324.20 and last traded at $323.63. 874,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,537,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ANET shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Arista Networks Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $102.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.59.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $7,218,305.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,958 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $7,218,305.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,090 shares of company stock valued at $98,085,165. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

