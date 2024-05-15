Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Holdings Raised by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 136.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,463 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $8,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM stock traded down 2.98 on Wednesday, hitting 113.67. 9,544,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,011,302. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of 46.50 and a 1-year high of 164.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 118.24 and a 200-day moving average of 93.00.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 91.64.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

