Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27, Zacks reports.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Artelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,017. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

