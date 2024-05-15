AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Up 0.1%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.32. 6,664,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 37,658,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $124.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,265,000. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of AT&T by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

