Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 10.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,219,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,901,000 after buying an additional 495,588 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 41,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.91. 33,904,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,844,207. The company has a market cap of $304.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

