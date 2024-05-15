Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.24 and last traded at $38.95. Approximately 8,185,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 39,561,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $304.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.