Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.37

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 541006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Bioventus Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.84 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bioventus

In related news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $29,865.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,334.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,720 shares of company stock worth $80,435. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bioventus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 26.1% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bioventus by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Featured Stories

