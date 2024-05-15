BitShares Reaches Market Cap of $9.11 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $9.11 million and $200,753.69 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000889 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000793 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000595 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,369,942 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.