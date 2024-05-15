BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 35.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BIT remained flat at $15.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 97,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,351. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

