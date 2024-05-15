Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) to Buyback $500.00 million in Stock

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 13th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BYD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,159. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average is $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.64. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $5,037,869.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,511,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,046,658.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,511,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,046,658.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $4,794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,566,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 582,910 shares of company stock worth $37,299,461. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Recommended Stories

