Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 41,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,736,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $42.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,380.03. 1,941,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,905. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $628.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,307.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,171.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

