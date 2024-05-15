Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.11

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.11 and last traded at $38.11, with a volume of 191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.73.
Brother Industries Stock Up 1.0 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.57.
Brother Industries Company Profile
Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brother Industries
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.